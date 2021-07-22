AIR_EMB-314_Super_Tucano_Mauritania_Embraer_lg

BREAKING: Bandits in Trouble as Super Tucano Aircraft Arrives Nigeria

The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has arrived in Kano, on Thursday 22 July 2021 at about 12.34 pm.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information confirmed the arrival of the fighter aircraft in a statement.

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Hon. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao”, he said.

Details shortly…

