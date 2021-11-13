BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Military Base

Suspects fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province(ISWAP) are currently in a gun duel with troops at a military base in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Some civilians said they sighted the ISWAP fighters in a long convoy of gun trucks along Ngude axis towards Askira, early this morning.

The civilians claimed they reported the movement of the terrorists to security forces but no action was taken before the deadly group stormed Askira town hours later.

While confirming the attacks, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly, disclosed that the insurgents and troops are currently exchanging gunfire.

“Yes, ISWAP is currently attacking Askira town. I was reliably informed that our troops are fighting them, but the residents are in the bush.

“My people told me that the insurgents came with about 16 gun trucks and there is confusion in the whole town now,” Engr. Askira said.

A member of civilians JTF, Yakubu Luka, said immediately the attackers stormed the town, they went to the military base.

“We are expecting a reinforcement from the nearby community, as I am speaking with you heavy gunfire is ongoing.”

“We are appealing to the authorities to send fighter jets to support the ground soldiers. We are outnumbered; we only have five gun trucks with us.” Yakubu said.

The causality figures could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

