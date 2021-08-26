buhari-1-1050×700

BREAKING: Buhari Queries Channels TV Over Ortom Interview

The National Broadcasting Commission has queried Channels Television over the “inciting, divisive and unfair comments” made by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on the TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme on Tuesday.

Details later…

