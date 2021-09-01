Muhammadu-Buhari

BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Ministers of Power , Agriculture

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

The President also announced the redeployment of two Ministers to take over from them.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar is to take over as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as the Minister for Power.

In the brief statement read by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the process of rejigging his cabinet is going to be continuous.

Details shortly…

