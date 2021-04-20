Chad’s President Deby Has Died of Injuries Suffered on Frontline: Army
Chad’s President Idriss Déby has died as a result of injuries following clashes with rebels in the north of the country at the weekend, the army has announced.
The announcement came a day after provisional election results projected he would win a sixth term in office.
The government and parliament have been dissolved. A curfew has also been imposed and the borders have been shut.
Mr Déby, 68, spent three decades in power and was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
A military council led by Mr Déby’s son, a 37-year-old four star general, will govern for the next 18 months.
