BREAKING: Court Orders Nigerian Govt Pay N1 Billion to Nnamdi Kanu Over Illegal Arrest

An Abia State High Court has ruled that the invasion of the security agents to the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in 2017 was unlawful and an infringement on his human rights.

Justice Benson Anya on Wednesday also ruled that his abduction and forceful return to Nigeria was “illegal” under local and international laws.

The judge gave the ruling while delivering judgement on the suit filed by Kanu against the federal government, the Army and others.

The judge also ordered Nigerian government and the Army to apologise to Kanu and pay him a sum of N1 billion as compensation for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile in another development the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the fresh amended 15-count charge of treasonable felony filed against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu, who was brought into the courtroom around 10.15am, said he was innocent of all the allegations levelled against him.

He also complained from the dock that some counts in the amended charge were similar.

Immediately taking his plea, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, told the Federal High Court that he was ready to proceed with the trial, adding that he brought two witnesses to testify against Kanu.

However, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the Court that he had on Tuesday evening, filed a 43-paged preliminary objection for the charge to be quashed and struck out without the matter proceeding to trial.

“We are further asking that the defendant should be discharged and acquitted as there is nothing in this charge. It has no basis at all.

“We also have a motion requesting the court to grant bail to the defendant,” he added.

Labaran, on his part, argued that Kanu’s two applications were not ripe for hearing, stressing that he would require time to go through them so as to be able to respond.

“In essence, the business of the day cannot be allowed to be truncated by these applications,” he argued.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nyako said that since Kanu’s first application was challenging the propriety of his trial as well as competence of the charge against him, the Court ought to hear it first.

“As for the second motion (on the issue of bail), I don’t even want to talk about it, at least not at this stage,” Justice Nyako held.

The Court subsequently adjourned till February 16 to hear the pending application.

