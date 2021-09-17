COURT

BREAKING: Court Orders Resident Doctors to Suspend Industrial Action

The National Industrial Court has ordered resident doctors to suspend their strike action and go back to work immediately, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

All parties have also been asked to return to the negotiating table.

More to follow…

____

