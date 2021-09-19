Dr-Obadiah-Mailafia

BREAKING: Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Former CBN Deputy Gov is Dead

Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is dead.

Mailafia, reportedly passed away on Sunday morning at the National Hospital Abuja.

Recall that Obadiah Mailafia stirred controversy after he granted an interview accusing most top government officials of sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria.

Confirming his death, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend & brother Mr. Obadiah Mailafiya who was one of the most powerful and progressive voices in our country. I was informed that he passed on this morning. He was a great nationalist, a believer in Nigeria, a kind and gentle soul.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Mr. Obadiah Mailafiya

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Former CBN Deputy Gov is Dead

BREAKING: Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Former CBN Deputy Gov is Dead

News
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
External Loan: President Buhari Lists Projects, Beneficiaries of Borrowing Plan

External Loan: President Buhari Lists Projects, Beneficiaries of Borrowing Plan

News
  • 19 Sep
  • 0
States Agitating for Direct VAT Collection Joking – Gov. Masari

States Agitating for Direct VAT Collection Joking – Gov. Masari

News
  • 19 Sep
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top