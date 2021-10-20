Aisha-Yesufu-EndSARS

BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Hit the Streets of Abuja

Some EndSARS protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of the protest.

The protesters converged on Unity Fountain, Abuja, before trooping to the streets.

Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, was among those who addressed the protesters, who wielded placards within Unity Fountain.

Policemen were seen around the protesters who left the park and marched on the streets while heading to the National Assembly.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSOmoyele Sowore

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Terrorists Who Tried to Oust Me are in Nigeria, Says Turkish President

BREAKING: Terrorists Who Tried to Oust Me are in Nigeria, Says Turkish President

News
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Timi Frank Accuses Buhari of Insensitivity to Plight of Victims

#EndSARS: Timi Frank Accuses Buhari of Insensitivity to Plight of Victims

News
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
Big Battery, Big Screen, Beautiful Design, itel S17 Has It All

Big Battery, Big Screen, Beautiful Design, itel S17 Has It All

Business
  • 20 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top