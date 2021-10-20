BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Hit the Streets of Abuja
Some EndSARS protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of the protest.
The protesters converged on Unity Fountain, Abuja, before trooping to the streets.
Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, was among those who addressed the protesters, who wielded placards within Unity Fountain.
Policemen were seen around the protesters who left the park and marched on the streets while heading to the National Assembly.
Details later…
