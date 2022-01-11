BREAKING: Ernest Shonekan Dies at Age 85
Former Nigerian leader Ernest Shonekan is dead.
Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, died in Lagos at the age of 85.
He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.
More details soon…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours