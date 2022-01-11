ernest-shonekan

BREAKING: Ernest Shonekan Dies at Age 85

Former Nigerian leader Ernest Shonekan is dead.

Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, died in Lagos at the age of 85.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

More details soon…

