BREAKING: Fight Erupts in House of Reps Over Electoral Bill Report

Fight has broken out in the House of Representatives following a disagreement on whether or not members should vote on the electronic transmission of election results.

The House had taken presentations and testimonies from a Nigerian Telecommunication Commission, NCC team at plenary with speaker Femi Gbajabiamila in charge.

He then announced that the House will revert to the Committee of the Whole to continue the consideration of the clause-by-clause report of the electoral bill from item 1 to 52.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase is by the rules of the House in charge of the session as the Chairman.

Wase, while assuming his seat stirred the hornet nest when he said that the House had already considered items 1 to 54.

Meanwhile, the controversial clause is captured in section 52(2) of the report.

Members disagreed with Wase and said that they stopped at 52 yesterday (Thursday).

The development brewed some commotion.

Suddenly, a yet-to-be identified member left his seat and furiously rapped another seated member.

The development again, drew the attention of the members who intervened.

Normalcy is yet to return as at the time of filing this report.

____

