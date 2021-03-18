BREAKING: First Lady Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai

First Lady Aisha Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The first lady, who had quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She was said to have returned to the country on Wednesday night.

There were concerns about her whereabouts during her long absence but the presidency avoided making comments on the issue.

Source: Daily Trust

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.