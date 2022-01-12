BREAKING: Former Oyo State Governor, Alao-Akala, Dies at 71
A former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala, is dead.
Alao-Akala, who was born in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on June 3, 1950, died at the age of 71.
Details of his death remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.
But the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Dr Olatunde Abdluazeez, told Punch that “the news of his death is out.”
He said, “The news of his death is out. He did his best for the state. May his soul rest in peace.”
