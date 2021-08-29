BREAKING: Fulani Bandits Kill Senate Majority Leader’s Son Captain Ibn Na’Allah

Armed bandits in Kaduna have killed Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah, a Nigerian aviator and son of Deputy Senate Majority Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

Mr Ibn Na’Allah was killed on Saturday evening, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

“The bandits entered his home on Saturday evening and killed him,” a source who said he had been to the scene disclosed on Sunday evening. “But it was only today that we learnt about it and we rushed there.”

It was not immediately clear whether the bandits disclosed their motive or left any clues that could be traced by the authorities.

A spokesman for the police in Kaduna did not immediately return a request for comments.

The fatal attack comes barely days after bandits breached the Nigerian Defence Academy, also in Kaduna, killing at least three officers while abducting two.

Both the military and President Muhammadu Buhari said a manhunt has commenced for the assailants.

