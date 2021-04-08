BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kidnap Officer

A police officer has been abducted in an attack on Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state on Thursday morning.

This comes three days after the state Police Command headquarters and Owerri Correctional Center were attacked while 1,884 inmates released. A resident of Mbieri said the gunmen released the suspects in custody.

However, the policemen on duty were said to have engaged the attackers in a gun duel but they were reportedly overpowered by the gunmen who had sophisticated weapons.

A community leader, Nokey Ebikam, told newsmen that the police divisional headquarters was not burnt but only freed the suspects in detention after vandalizing it.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack on the police station but did not go into details.

In another development , there is currently tension in Aba commercial town in Abia State, over sounds of gunshots at the police area command.

Residents were going about their normal activities when suddenly security operatives started shooting sporadically. All roads around the police command have been barricaded and residents have been ordered back to their houses.

A top police source in Aba disclosed that security operatives got intelligence that the gunmen that unleashed terror on security formations in Imo State are currently on their way to Aba Area Command.

Details later…

