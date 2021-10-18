Boko-Haram-burns-children-alive-in-sickening-Nigeria-terror-attack-491576

BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Sokoto Market, Kill Over 30

Gunmen in northwest Nigeria attacked a village market in the state of Sokoto, killing more than 30 people, the provincial government said Monday.

“We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something,” Sokoto government spokesman Muhammad Bello said, adding the attack in Goronyo district took place on Sunday evening.

AFP

