BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Soldiers on Duty, Set Prisoners Free in Kogi
Hundreds of prisoners have escaped from the medium federal correctional centre in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.
It was gathered that Gunmen in their tens attack the prison centre which is on the Kabba – LOKOJA highway, on Sunday night through Monday morning, killing the military men keeping guide on the road before attacking the centre.
The gunmen thereafter launched attack on the prison officers before making ways to set all the prisoners free.
However, about 100 of the inmates have been rearrested, while unspecified number voluntarily returned.
