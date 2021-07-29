BREAKING: IGP Orders Action on FBI’s Allegation Against Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police has ordered a review of the allegations against Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Kyari has been accused of being bribed by suspected billionaire fraudster, Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi, but he denied the allegation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had also asked Nigerian authorities to track down Kyari over an allegation that the cop received money from Hushpuppi to help jail his associate.

Spokesman of the police, Frank Mba, in a terse statement, made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the Inspector-General of Police, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

The statement read, ”Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

”The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

”Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

