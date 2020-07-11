BREAKING | Jonathan Debunks Sowore’s Claim, Denies Ever Firing Reno Omokri
Former president Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday denied reports that he sacked his former aide Reno Omokri for engaging in criminal activities.
In a viral social media video, Omoyele Sowore, publisher of online newspaper Sahara Reporters said that Omokri was fired before Jonathan left office as president.
VIDEO | @YeleSowore knocks @renoomokri, says he is an identity thief who was fired by @GEJonathan before he left office as President pic.twitter.com/QrSgxY3wS8
— SIGNAL (@thesignalng) July 11, 2020
But in a statement by Jonathan on Saturday issued by his spokesperson Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said at no time did he ever sack Omokri.
“Our attention has been drawn to comments by an online blogger to the effect that former President Goodluck Jonathan sacked Reno Omokri, his erstwhile Special Assistant on New Media, while he was in office.
“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that at no time did former President Jonathan ever sack Mr. Omokri while he was in office. Mr. Omokri was appointed on August 17, 2011, and served meritoriously until May 29, 2015. His record of service can be verified at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
“While he is no longer a staff of President Jonathan, Mr. Omokri enjoys the gratitude of many Nigerians including Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for his patriotic services to Nigeria”, the statement said.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours