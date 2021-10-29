signal

BREAKING: Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence Under Siege

Security operatives are currently at the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Supreme Court judge.

The wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, is currently the second most senior judge at the apex court.

According to African Independent Television, the security operatives have been identified as police personnel.

It is unclear why security operatives are at her residence but her husband has been under the radar in recent times.

Details later…

