BREAKING: Kano Records Five New COVID-19 Cases
The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to nine.
The state ministry made the announcement through its Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 10:25 am, 5 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in @KanostateNg @NCDCgov @FMICNigeria @dawisu @NOA_Nigeria @Chikwe_I @NphcdaNG
