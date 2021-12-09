BREAKING: Katsina State Commissioner, Dr. Rabe Nasir, Assasinated by Gunmen
The Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, has been assassinated.
Daily Trust reports that he was gunned down at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina metropolis.
“Late Nasir was shot after Asr prayer in his residence here in Fatima Shema Estate,” the report stated, citing a source.
The deceased was the Special Advisor to Governor Masari on Science and Technology before he was eventually appointed a commissioner.
More to come…
