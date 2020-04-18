BREAKING | Kingibe, Ribadu, Yuguda Shortlisted for Abba Kyari’s Replacement

Following the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, four prominent Nigerians have been shortlisted by President Muhammadu Buhari to assume the vacant position.

A source familiar with the development told SIGNAL the replacement may be fast-tracked to avoid any vacuum in government especially with the enormity of the workload that the office of the Chief of Staff handles.

The four individuals are;

*Alh. Babagana Kingibe, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation;

*Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission;

*Mallam Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi State;

*Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos State

All of the names said to be shortlisted are from the North East, the same region where the deceased Chief of Staff hails from.

More to come…