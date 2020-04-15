BREAKING: Lagos Records Seventh COVID-19 Death
The Lagos State Government has announced another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to seven.
The state Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “One COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings to seven, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State”.
The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, identified the victim as a 63-year-old male, who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours