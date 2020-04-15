Akin Abayomi

BREAKING: Lagos Records Seventh COVID-19 Death

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Lagos State Government has announced another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to seven.

The state Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “One COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings to seven, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State”.

The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, identified the victim as a 63-year-old male, who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Akin AbayomiCOVID-19Lagos State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Lagos Records Seventh COVID-19 Death

BREAKING: Lagos Records Seventh COVID-19 Death

News
  • 15 Apr
  • 0
COVID-19 : Philip Agbese Foundation Provides Succour to the Sons and Daughters of Agila land

COVID-19 : Philip Agbese Foundation Provides Succour to the Sons and Daughters of Agila land

Press Statement
  • 15 Apr
  • 0
BREAKING: Kano Records Five New COVID-19 Cases

BREAKING: Kano Records Five New COVID-19 Cases

News
  • 15 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top