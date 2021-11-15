Vladimir Putin

BREAKING: NATO Chief Warns Russia Against ‘Aggressive Actions’ at Ukraine Border

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday cautioned Moscow against any aggression after “large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces” were spotted at Ukraine’s border in recent weeks.

“Any further provocation or aggressive actions by Russia would be of serious concern. We call on Russia to be transparent about its military activities,” Stoltenberg said after a meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

