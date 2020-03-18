BREAKING | Nigeria Announces 5 New Coronavirus Cases

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing to eight, the total number of confirmed cases in the country, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

All five cases had a travel history to the UK and U.S., he said.

The development was also confirmed by presidential aide Bashir Ahmaad in a tweet.

FLASH: Nigeria has recorded 5 new cases of #Coronavirus, bringing to 8 confirmed cases in the country. All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK and US. Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases had completely recovered. #COVID19Nigeria — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 18, 2020

Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases had completely recovered.

The announcement was made just as the country announced travel restrictions from 13 countries with high coronavirus cases.

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.