Dr Osagie Ehanire,

BREAKING | Nigeria Announces 5 New Coronavirus Cases

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing to eight, the total number of confirmed cases in the country, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

All five cases had a travel history to the UK and U.S., he said.

The development was also confirmed by presidential aide Bashir Ahmaad in a tweet.

Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases had completely recovered.

The announcement was made just as the country announced travel restrictions from 13 countries with high coronavirus cases.

More to come…

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
CoronavirusNigeriaOsagie Ehanire

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Coronavirus: Senate Wants Buhari to Address Nigerians, Restrict Large Gatherings

Coronavirus: Senate Wants Buhari to Address Nigerians, Restrict Large Gatherings

News
  • 18 Mar
  • 0
Coronavirus: Don’t Bar Nigerians From Returning Home, Nigerian CSOs Tell FG

Coronavirus: Don’t Bar Nigerians From Returning Home, Nigerian CSOs Tell FG

News
  • 18 Mar
  • 0
BREAKING | Nigeria Announces 5 New Coronavirus Cases

BREAKING | Nigeria Announces 5 New Coronavirus Cases

News
  • 18 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top