BREAKING | Nigeria Places Travel Ban on US, UK, China, 10 Others Over COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a travel ban on 13 countries over the spread of the Coronavirus.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday.
The affected countries are the United State of America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherland, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.
More to come…
_____
