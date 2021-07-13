BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Rejects Onochie as INEC Commissioner

The Senate on Tuesday, rejected the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the INEC.

Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya, in his report said Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.

The Senate at the committee of the whole subsequently voted against her nomination.

