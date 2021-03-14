BREAKING | Nigeria’s Burna Boy Wins Best Global Music Album at 2021 Grammys

Nigerian music artist Burna Boy has won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. His album Twice as Tall won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

In November, the Recording Academy announced plans to change the name of Best World Music Album to Best Global Music Album, saying it’s a step toward “a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term.”

The statement added: “The change symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.”

More to come…

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.