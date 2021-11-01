BREAKING: Obi Cubana in EFCC Custody for Alleged Fraud
Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite popularly known as Obi Cubana, is currently in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The businessman arrived at the headquarters of the commission at Jabi in Abuja at about noon on Monday, according to sources.
The source said detectives are currently interrogating Obi Cubana, who is likely to spend the night at the commission.
It is unclear the allegations against the socialite but the source said his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.
When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.
Details later…
