Breaking: PDP Zones 2023 Presidency to Southern Nigeria

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria and the National Chairmanship position to the North.

The PDP National Zoning Committee has resolved that the South-West, South-East and South-South will swap their current national party offices with North-West, North-East, and North-Central in that order.

It will be recalled that the Committee chaired by Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi adjourned its meeting till today for consultation when members could not agree on the zoning last week.

