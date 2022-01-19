Ahmed-Lawan1

BREAKING: Senate Amends Electoral Bill, Okays Direct and Indirect Primaries

The Senate has rescinded it’s decision on making direct primaries the only method of electing candidates by political parties.

The Senate announced this at its plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Upper Chamber has now amended Clause 84 to allow for direct, indirect, and consensus options of nominating party candidates for party elections.

Details later…

