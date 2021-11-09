BREAKING: Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Approves Electronic Transmission of Results
The Senate has passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and approved the electronic transmission of results.
The approval was given on Tuesday when the lawmakers resumed plenary after a three-week recess.
The Upper Chamber had constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with members of the House of Representatives Conference Committee to harmonise the differences in the Senate and House versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
With the successful harmonisation it means the National Assembly has completed the process of amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The House of Representatives is also expected to pass the harmonised bill.
More to follow…
