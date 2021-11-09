Ahmed-Lawan-1

BREAKING: Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Approves Electronic Transmission of Results

The Senate has passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and approved the electronic transmission of results.

The approval was given on Tuesday when the lawmakers resumed plenary after a three-week recess.

The Upper Chamber had constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with members of the House of Representatives Conference Committee to harmonise the differences in the Senate and House versions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

With the successful harmonisation it means the National Assembly has completed the process of amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The House of Representatives is also expected to pass the harmonised bill.

More to follow…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Electoral Act Amendment BillNational Assembly

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Approves Electronic Transmission of Results

BREAKING: Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Approves Electronic Transmission of Results

News
  • 9 Nov
  • 0
ECOWAS to Maintain Sanctions Against Mali, Guinea

ECOWAS to Maintain Sanctions Against Mali, Guinea

Africa
  • 9 Nov
  • 0
2023: Direct Primaries Will Overwhelm INEC, Says Governor Atiku

2023: Direct Primaries Will Overwhelm INEC, Says Governor Atiku

News
  • 9 Nov
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top