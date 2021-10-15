BREAKING: Seven Dead in Afghan Mosque Blast
At least seven people were killed and 15 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.
“So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital,” the medic in the southern city’s central hospital said.
Details later…
