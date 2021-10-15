21287_AFG-20171021-AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK-REUTERS_1508569647000

BREAKING: Seven Dead in Afghan Mosque Blast

At least seven people were killed and 15 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.

“So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital,” the medic in the southern city’s central hospital said.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Afghan CityKandahar

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Compulsory Vaccination is Demonic and Must not be Forced on Nigerians– Pastor Enenche

Compulsory Vaccination is Demonic and Must not be Forced on Nigerians– Pastor Enenche

News
  • 15 Oct
  • 0
Nigeria Has Nothing for Igbos – Chiwetalu Agu Speaks

Nigeria Has Nothing for Igbos – Chiwetalu Agu Speaks

News
  • 15 Oct
  • 0
Nigerians More Attracted to Buhari Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina

Nigerians More Attracted to Buhari Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina

News
  • 15 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top