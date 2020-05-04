BREAKING | Strange Deaths: Assistant Commissioner of Police Dies in Kano
Atiku Nagodi an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is dead.
TheCable reports that Nagodi, who was the squadron commander, 9 Police Mobile Force, Kano, died on Monday.
He is the latest victim of the strange deaths recorded in Kano in the last three weeks.
More to come…
