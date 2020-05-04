Atiku Nagodi | SIGNAL

BREAKING | Strange Deaths: Assistant Commissioner of Police Dies in Kano

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Atiku Nagodi an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is dead.

TheCable reports that Nagodi, who was the squadron commander, 9 Police Mobile Force, Kano, died on Monday.

He is the latest victim of the strange deaths recorded in Kano in the last three weeks.

More to come…

Faetured Image Credit: Atiku Nagodi/Facebook

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Atiku NagodiKano StatePolice

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

It’s an Insult for U.S. to Give Nigeria Conditions on How to Spend Abacha Loot — Sagay

It’s an Insult for U.S. to Give Nigeria Conditions on How to Spend Abacha Loot — Sagay

News
  • 4 May
  • 0
BREAKING | Strange Deaths: Assistant Commissioner of Police Dies in Kano

BREAKING | Strange Deaths: Assistant Commissioner of Police Dies in Kano

News
  • 4 May
  • 0
Abducted Ekiti Commissioner Regains Freedom

Abducted Ekiti Commissioner Regains Freedom

News
  • 4 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top