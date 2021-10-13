BREAKING: Sunday Igboho Diagnosed With Likely Kidney Problem in Beninise Prison -Lawyer

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lungs illness.

One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyu, made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba, noting that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.

According to him, the agitator has also been critically ill and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activist was invaded by men from DSS about 1:30am on July 1, 2021, leading to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho managed to escape arrest.

Igboho was later arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on July 16, 2021, with his wife, while travelling to Germany and has since then been in detention.

The lawyer raised an alarm that Igboho needed urgent medical attention, saying, “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.

“Even though I cannot tell which part of his body the sickness has really affected, I know it has to do with his internal organs.”

Sources in the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, confirmed the development.

“Yes, he is ill and his kidney appears affected. We are not very sure yet. Another test result is expected for confirmation. We are working on that and I can assure you that he is in safe hands,” one of the sources said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Ilana Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, said, “Expect our reaction soon. But the government should be warned that nothing must happen to Igboho.”

More to follow….

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.