Trump, West Palm Beach, USA – 02 Mar 2018

BREAKING | Trump Cuts Off U.S. Funding to WHO, Pending Review

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

President Trump said he will stop U.S. funding to the World Health Organization while his administration reviews its role in “mismanaging” the coronavirus, The Washington Times reports.

He said the U.S. contributes up to $400 million while superpowers like China, where the outbreak began, contribute closer to $40 million.

“The United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” he said.

More to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Donald TrumpUSWHO

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING | Trump Cuts Off U.S. Funding to WHO, Pending Review

BREAKING | Trump Cuts Off U.S. Funding to WHO, Pending Review

News
  • 14 Apr
  • 0
Nigeria Must Prepare for Post COVID-19 Global Order – Emefiele

Nigeria Must Prepare for Post COVID-19 Global Order – Emefiele

News
  • 14 Apr
  • 0
Nigeria Records 373 Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths

Nigeria Records 373 Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths

News
  • 14 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top