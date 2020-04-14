BREAKING | Trump Cuts Off U.S. Funding to WHO, Pending Review
President Trump said he will stop U.S. funding to the World Health Organization while his administration reviews its role in “mismanaging” the coronavirus, The Washington Times reports.
He said the U.S. contributes up to $400 million while superpowers like China, where the outbreak began, contribute closer to $40 million.
“The United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” he said.
More to come…
