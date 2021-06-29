Bribes Will Ruin Your Career, CJN Warns Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, has warned newly sworn in appellate court judges that bribes disguised as gifts will ruin their career if they accept them.

Mr Muhammad gave the warning when he administered the oath of office on 18 judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal was approved.

The ceremony, which took place at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja, had 15 male and three female justices.

“Juicy, irresistible temptations will come. You must flee from such disguised danger as your reputation matters much.

“In life, gifts and wealth that are not worked for are always wrapped in calamity and destruction. Flee from them and keep your head high above murky waters,” said Mr Muhammad.

He also reminded them that they were now, more than ever, under public scrutiny, adding that they must roll up their sleeves and face the challenges ahead.

He congratulated them and implored them to justify their elevation to the appellate court in the discharge of their duties.

Among those sworn in was Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court, Federal Capital Territory, who in 2018 convicted former Taraba governor Jolly Nyame to 14 years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

She also convicted former Plateau governor Joshua Dariye sentencing him to 14 years imprisonment on charges of criminal breach of trust and two years jail term for criminal misappropriation in 2018.

The names of the newly sworn-in appellate court judges with their states of origin are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger); Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau); Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa); Yusuf Bashir (Taraba); Usman Musale (Yobe); Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe); Abba Mohammed (Kano); Bature Gafai (Katsina); and Danlami Senchi (Kebbi).

Other are Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto); Hassan Sule (Zamfara); Hassan Sule (Zamfara); Kenneth Amadi (Imo); Peter Affen (Bayelsa); Sybil Gbagi (Delta); Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos); Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun); Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo) and Bola Ademola (Ondo).

