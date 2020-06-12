Buhari a True Democrat, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the declaration of June 12 as the Nigeria’s Democracy Day has further cemented the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuine democrat.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday, said that in the annals of the nation’s political trajectory, June 12 would remain a historic day.

He stressed that this undisputed fact, which the Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, was a testament of the ruling party’s appreciation on the huge significance of the day.

Issa-Onilu stated: “President Buhari displayed political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, with a view to entrenching its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country.”

