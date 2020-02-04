Daniel-Amokachi-1200×900

Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi as Football Ambassador

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nigeria’s civilian dictator, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a renowned Nigerian professional footballer, Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by President’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari recalled that Amokachi, was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

It also noted that in addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

“As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed retired Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

“Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

“In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba,” the statement said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NigeriaSports
Tagged
Daniel AmokachiFootballMuhammadu BuhariNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi as Football Ambassador

Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi as Football Ambassador

Nigeria
  • 4 Feb
  • 0
Address Rising Insecurity Now, NLC Tells Buhari

Address Rising Insecurity Now, NLC Tells Buhari

News
  • 4 Feb
  • 0
Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria is Dead

Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria is Dead

News
  • 4 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top