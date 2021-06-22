Buhari Appoints EFCC Secretary, Names Board Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr George Ekpungu as the secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dr Umar Gwandu, the spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the appointment by the President was for a fresh tenure of five years.

According to Gwandu, President Buhari also appointed four other persons as Board Members of the anti-graft agency.

They are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Kola Adesina (North Central), and Yahya Muhammad (North East).

Gwandu stated that the appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

He said the EFCC has been operating without board members since 2015 and President Buhari has already directed that the names of the appointees be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.