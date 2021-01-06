Buhari Appoints Justice Salisu Garba As Acting Chief Judge Of FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory.

Buhari gave Justice Garba the appointment following the retirement of Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello on Tuesday.

Garba will be sworn-in on Wednesday by Hon. Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, by 2 pm.

A statement by Mr Soji Oye, the Director of Information, National Judicial Council, NJC, indicated that the inauguration of Garba would be performed at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

Justice Garba hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was called to Bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) the following year.

Garba became the Chief Registrar of FCT High Court, Abuja in 1997. He was appointed as a Judge in the FCT High Court in 1998.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.