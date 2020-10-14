Buhari Appoints Media Aide Onochie, Three Others as INEC Commissioners

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.

Other nominees listed are, Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (National Electoral Commissioner), Katsina; Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (National Electoral Commissioner), Ekiti; and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Resident Electoral Commissioner), Jigawa.

Onochie is the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media.

The letter dated 12th October, 2020, was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

The letter read in part “Pursuant to Paragraph 14 of Part I(F) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

The President in a separate letter to the Upper Chamber, requested the confirmation of appointment of three Executive Directors of the Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

He said the request for confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Act 2007.

The nominees are, Mr. Ifeanyi Christian Kammelu (Executive Director – South East); Muhammad Gambo Bizi (Executive Director – North East); and Prof. Abubakar Ismail (Executive Director – North West).

