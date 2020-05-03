Buhari-declines-assent-to-Digital-Rights-and-Freedom-Bill-four-others664742742023533507

Buhari Appoints Muhammed As NEMA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed as the New Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA).

The appointment was announced in a statement Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a statement on Saturday.

Bassey said the appointment took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020, “for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act”.

The erstwhile NEMA DG, Mustapha Maihaja, was directed to hand over all official matters to Muhammed immediately.

The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.

 

 

