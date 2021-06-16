Buhari Approves Employment of Dead NYSC Members’ Siblings

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 10 siblings of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi State.

This was made known by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, during the inauguration of the NYSC national governing board for a 3-year tenure on Tuesday.

“As a sign of the federal government’s unflinching commitment to the NYSC, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the automatic employment of 10 direct siblings of the diseased NYSC members, who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi State,” he said.

Dare further endorsed the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

“I consider it appropriate to use this forum to once again endorse the proposal made by stakeholders for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

“I am confident that such an initiative will go a long way in strengthening the Scheme and deepen its impact.

“Among other benefits, the Fund will make the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme more functional.

“It will, especially, serve as a sustainable source of providing start-up capital for the trained Corps members to actualize their business plans and in turn employ more Nigerians.

The minister equally assured Nigerians that the NYSC will not be scrapped by the federal government.

“The NYSC Scheme will be sustained. It has become an integral part of our national development and unity architecture.

“Nigerian youth continue to benefit from this scheme,” he said.