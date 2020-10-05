Buhari Approves Special Salary Scale for Teachers, Increases Years of Service

In commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country. He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

Mr Buhari said this in Abuja on Monday during the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day. The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.