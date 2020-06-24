Buhari-1

Buhari Backs Giadom as APC Acting National Chairman – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has received a “convincing” advice that Victor Giadom is legally the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity said on Monday.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter”, Shehu said.

