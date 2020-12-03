Buhari Breaking The Law By Refusing To Change Service Chiefs – Shekarau

Senator Ibrahim Shakarau says President Buhari is breaking the law by retaining the current Service Chiefs.

Mr. Shekarau who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said beyond the argument regarding performance, the Military Chiefs have overstayed their years of service and as such, the laws guiding the scheme of service are being flouted.

“The President is breaking the law, the law says if you are 60 you must go, it is automatic.

“If you are 35-years in service, you must go. In fact, they are not staff of Mr. President, they are the staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a rule,” Shekarau said.

The former two-term governor of Kano State was of the opinion that the question of the rule of law must be answered by the presidency, with regards to retaining the service chiefs.

According to him, the military is governed by a scheme of service which includes when to leave automatically.

The former education minister said none of the Service Chiefs has less than 35-years of service under their belt, a requirement which he says makes them eligible to have been retired.

“Even if Mr. President has found them indispensable, he should allow them to retire just like any public service as the rule specifies and you can then hire them either as minister of defense, adviser of defense, NSA, etc,” Shekarau opined.

Following the massacre at Koshebe in Borno State, many Nigerians renewed calls for the sacking of the Security Chiefs, saying that the present military leadership has failed to perform.

