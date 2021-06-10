Buhari Claims #EndSARS Protesters Wanted to ‘Remove’ Him

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday claimed the #EndSARS protests against police brutality that took place in the country last October were aimed at ousting him from office.

Buhari blamed the protests on the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country.

He insisted that Nigeria’s army of young people that participated in the protests have made it unattractive to investors.

The President stated this Thursday in an exclusive interview on ‘Good Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channel, a broadcast arm of THISDAY.

