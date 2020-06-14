Pastor-Ituah-Ighodalos-Wife-Is-Dead

Buhari Condoles With Pastor Ighodalo Over Wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

The president’s media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina, said the president shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

Adesina said the president recalled that Ighodalo faithfully prays for the country, and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” he quoted the president.

